Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Snow crab fetches 5 million yen in auction

KANAZAWA, Japan - A snow crab auctioned for a celebratory price of 5 million yen at a wholesale market in Kanazawa on Saturday to kick off the start of fishing season for the winter delicacy.

The uncommonly pricey specimen, weighing 1.88 kilograms with a shell width of 15.6 centimeters, also became the first certified under the "Kagayaki" brand, newly created by the Ishikawa prefectural fisheries cooperative association to denote the highest quality of crab caught in the prefecture.

The winning bidder was Hyakurakuso, which operates inns in Kanazawa and elsewhere.

"We hope people all over the country can get to know the great appeal of Ishikawa's crabs," said an official.

Nation Thailnad
