Snow crab fetches 5 million yen in auction

The uncommonly pricey specimen, weighing 1.88 kilograms with a shell width of 15.6 centimeters, also became the first certified under the "Kagayaki" brand, newly created by the Ishikawa prefectural fisheries cooperative association to denote the highest quality of crab caught in the prefecture.
The winning bidder was Hyakurakuso, which operates inns in Kanazawa and elsewhere.
"We hope people all over the country can get to know the great appeal of Ishikawa's crabs," said an official.
Published : November 08, 2021
By : The Japan News
