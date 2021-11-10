EU ministers discuss surge in inflation, energy prices

Dombrovskis spoke at a press conference at the end of a meeting of the EU member states' economic affairs and finance ministers, also known as the Ecofin Council, which took place a day after a meeting of the finance ministers of the eurozone member countries.

Dombrovskis said there were several developments that risked hampering the recovery. One of these was inflation, which stood at 4.1 percent in October in the eurozone, "a level never exceeded since the start of the data series in 1997."

He said that the finance ministers had discussed the package presented by the European Commission last month with measures to offset the immediate impact of energy price increases and to strengthen resilience against future shocks with immediate measures to support the most vulnerable segments of society.

He said the ministers also discussed the completion of the major overhaul of banks' regulatory and supervisory framework by implementing international standards to make the wider EU banking system more resilient to economic shocks.