Ajinomoto goes green to sustainably grow with Thai society

The company has made the commitment under Green Technology for better Earth Partner to uphold global sustainability through a variety of activities such as the use of environmentally friendly production technology, eco-friendly packaging development, plastic reduction and switching to use recyclable plastic including the use of paper from planted forest in an effort to reduce deforestation. Ajinomoto has engrained the zero emission principle into its business practices to maximize reducing environmental impacts with 3 focused aspects i.e. the prevention of global climate change through the integration of concepts to optimize using of green material, green technology and green energy by successfully implementing the biomass boiler technology and solar energy instead of fossil fuels which were able to decrease greenhouse gas emission, a key driver of climate change, by 170, 000 tons a year approximately. Sustainable use of resources through 3R approach (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) in every production process, applying eco-package concept move from single use towards eco-friendly packaging by reducing plastic usage and use recyclable material while ensuring sustainable waste management to achieve 100% of company’s plastic waste by 2030. The use of sustainable procurement management by emphasizing on procuring raw materials from the sources that comply with environmentally friendly practice or less create environmental impacts such as the switching to use paper packages with certified the FSC standards, etc.