Brunei ready for Transition Phase

The minister said the Transition Phase will begin as soon as the Sultanate achieves full vaccination coverage of 70 per cent of the total population of the country on November 19.
“During this Transition Phase, we need to constantly work together and remain cautious as we adhere to the policies, the law and established guidelines, so as to curb COVID-19, while at the same time ensuring that the security agencies continue their monitoring on any protocol violations.
“This is because studies have found that this virus cannot be wiped out, and could again spread rapidly if we do not adhere to directives,” said the minister.
Gatherings in public places, such as sport facilities will be allowed, and commercial premises such as restaurants, cafes, food courts, cinemas, arcades, indoor playgrounds, beauty premises (such as salons and barber shops), markets and tamu will be permitted for individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Government offices will also be re-opened, said the minister and will be staffed by personnel who have completed their vaccinations.
Office hours are set from 8am to 2pm. Employees will have to undergo Antigen Rapid Test (ART) screening every two weeks.
Mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide will also be re-opened for individuals who have completed their vaccinations, with attendance limits to be determined by suitable numbers based on physical distancing.
Business and other premises will still have capacity limits of 50 per cent or no more than 200 people, whichever is the lesser number.
The capacity limits also apply to places of worship for other religions.
The management of premises is required to ensure that their employees are to be fully vaccinated, as well as to update the list of workers in the Bruhealth app.
QR code requirements remain in effect, with premises still needing to register their QR codes and to ensure all individuals entering scan the code with their BruHealth app.
This includes all staff, personnel or volunteers.
The minister reminded premises must ensure only individuals with green or yellow Bruhealth codes are allowed to enter; and to ensure the wearing of face masks except when eating and drinking. Other protocols such as physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres, self-health monitoring and occasional ART testing, as well as ensuring that premises have adequate ventilation remain in effect.
Gatherings in private homes during the Transition Phase, is permitted for individuals who have completed their vaccinations and is limited to only 10 to 30 people depending on the size of the residence, said the minister.
Some schools will also re-open for individuals who have completed their vaccinations and are conducting ART screening tests at regular intervals of every two weeks such as higher education institutions, technical and vocational schools, and driving schools.
The minister said mandatory vaccination requirements also extend to the teaching workforce, non-teaching school staff, guardians at school, children’s daycare centres, trainers and so on, except those who have been exempted due to health conditions such as allergies.
Those who have been medically exempted from taking vaccinations are not allowed to enter the above mentioned premises during this phase.
Procedures for the re-opening of schools, children’s daycare centres and other learning institutions will be announced at a later date, said the minister, adding individuals aged 12 to 17 are still being vaccinated and children below 12 have yet to be vaccinated.
“Every business premise allowed to open during the Transition Phase is required to abide by guidelines and protocols that have been introduced,” said the minister.
He said that the use of ART prior to entering premises is also encouraged. The minister hoped that sufficient time will be accorded to stakeholders to make logistical preparations prior to the start of the de-escalations.
He also advised individuals who are able to receive the second dose to get it as soon as possible so as to help reach the target of 70 per cent of the population who have completed two doses of vaccination.
Meanwhile, as preparation for the implementation of the endemic phase, the steering committee is looking into the proposal to impose a fee for the ART test for individuals that have not completed their vaccinations but who intend to enter government or business premises.
By Izah Azahari
Published : November 10, 2021
