Brunei ready for Transition Phase

The minister said the Transition Phase will begin as soon as the Sultanate achieves full vaccination coverage of 70 per cent of the total population of the country on November 19.

“During this Transition Phase, we need to constantly work together and remain cautious as we adhere to the policies, the law and established guidelines, so as to curb COVID-19, while at the same time ensuring that the security agencies continue their monitoring on any protocol violations.

“This is because studies have found that this virus cannot be wiped out, and could again spread rapidly if we do not adhere to directives,” said the minister.

Gatherings in public places, such as sport facilities will be allowed, and commercial premises such as restaurants, cafes, food courts, cinemas, arcades, indoor playgrounds, beauty premises (such as salons and barber shops), markets and tamu will be permitted for individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Government offices will also be re-opened, said the minister and will be staffed by personnel who have completed their vaccinations.

Office hours are set from 8am to 2pm. Employees will have to undergo Antigen Rapid Test (ART) screening every two weeks.