Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Hanoi plans to vaccinate nearly 792,000 children against COVID-19

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 792,000 children from 12-17 years old in Hà Nội are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Under a plan jointly developed by the city Departments of Health, Education and Training, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the children will get the shots right after the city receives the vaccines.

The scheme will be implemented in different phases with priority given to older children. Currently, the city has 519,547 children from 12 to under 16 years old and 272,374 between the age of 16 to under 18 years old.

Adjustments in the vaccination time and priorities will be made depending on the developments of the pandemic in the city.

Along with vaccination stations in hospitals and healthcare stations, mobile vaccination facilities will be set up at schools and localities.

The objective of the scheme is to get 95 per cent of eligible children aged from 12-17 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, thus minimising infections and death toll due to the pandemic.

Southern Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province on Wednesday announced a plan to vaccinate nearly 119,000 children aged 12-17 from Friday.

Southern Đồng Nai Province has started to inoculate children from 12-17 years old. About 300,000 local children will be vaccinated. — VNS

Related News

Published : November 11, 2021

By : Vietnam News

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.