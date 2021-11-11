Hanoi plans to vaccinate nearly 792,000 children against COVID-19

Under a plan jointly developed by the city Departments of Health, Education and Training, and Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the children will get the shots right after the city receives the vaccines.

The scheme will be implemented in different phases with priority given to older children. Currently, the city has 519,547 children from 12 to under 16 years old and 272,374 between the age of 16 to under 18 years old.

Adjustments in the vaccination time and priorities will be made depending on the developments of the pandemic in the city.

Along with vaccination stations in hospitals and healthcare stations, mobile vaccination facilities will be set up at schools and localities.