Cambodias Foreign Ministry slams US sanctions as ‘politically driven’

“The smear campaign and unilateral sanction of the United States against public figures of a sovereign state not only violate international laws and basic norms governing international relations but display an utter contempt for the independence of another country as well as act as a serious interference in its domestic affairs,” he said.

The reaction came after the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Cambodian military commanders – Ministry of National Defence director-general for Material and Technical Services Chao Phirun and Royal Cambodia Armed Forces (RCAF) commander Tea Vinh – alleging corruption.

The US department said Phirun and Vinh “are designated pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world”.

It alleged that in 2020-2021, Phirun “conspired to profit from activities regarding the construction and updating of Ream Naval Base facilities.

“Additionally, [Phirun, Vinh] and other Cambodian government officials likely conspired to inflate the cost of facilities at Ream Naval Base and personally benefit from the proceeds. [The two officials] planned to share funds skimmed from the Ream Naval Base project.”