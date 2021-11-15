E-sports can help boost tourism in Singapore: Tan See Leng

Dr Tan, who is also the Minister for Manpower, shared his thoughts on the sport as he graced the conclusion of the $10,000 OUE E-Cities Championships on Sunday (Nov 14), which saw competitors "racing" along a virtual Orchard Road street circuit.

During a panel discussion after the proceedings at The Gym along Jalan Besar, he explained: "The way Orchard Road is transformed into a visually stimulating and adrenaline-pumping race is amazing and (shows) the spirit of creativity."

He added that organisers could consider showcasing other parts of the island in future editions, saying: "Orchard Road is very iconic, but you can also consider a race up and down Mount Faber... with a nice view of both sides looking over Telok Blangah and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

"You could also try something in the north-east, in Sungei Buloh, have an 'eco' kind of thing and introduce a new part of a garden within the city."