Reasons behind the viral popularity of songs about missing Prayut

During Prayut’s tenure as prime minister, public approval was not particularly high, as reflected in the 2023 election results and recent polls, which showed his popularity at just over 10%. However, when compared with Prime Minister Srettha’s performance, people seem to appreciate General Prayut’s achievements more.

"Thaksin Shinawatra’s recent statement claiming that if the Pheu Thai Party cannot solve the economic problems, no other political party can, is seen as mere rhetoric,” Thepthai said.

He added that Thaksin is out of touch with the current era, perhaps reminiscing about the days when he was prime minister under the Thai Rak Thai Party, a time when social media were not prevalent, and rural people were less informed and more easily influenced.

Today, in the digital age, with widespread access to social media, people are well-informed about the workings of the Pheu Thai Party. Despite Thaksin’s confidence in the Pheu Thai Party regaining its popularity, Thepthai suggested that this might be an unrealistic dream