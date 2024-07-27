Govt seeks to address low agricultural prices

Srettha requested that measures be put in place to support farmers, including involving major business operators in these efforts, in addition to the Ministry of Commerce's existing measures to manage agricultural product prices.

Srettha emphasised that about 50% of the produce expected in the second half of the year requires price and quality control. He directed Vuttikrai and Wattanasak to oversee the secondary crops, such as fruits, root crops, and vegetables, with plans in place for such products as northern longan and southern mangosteen, as well as root crops expected later this year.

"I have emphasised that we need to involve major business operators, especially publicly listed companies, in managing domestic agricultural produce and raising prices through the production of high-quality agricultural goods, establishing market standards, and opening new markets," the prime minister said.

Following Srettha’s directive, Phumtham, who is also deputy prime minister, ordered officials to expedite the prime minister’s orders. They were instructed to coordinate with major companies, especially those listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, to assist in managing domestic agricultural produce through purchasing, selling, or marketing efforts to help farmers achieve better prices.

Wattanasak said: "Large companies or tycoons usually engage in social responsibility activities, or CSR. We are asking them to assist the ministry in managing agricultural produce.

“The traditional methods of price intervention and purchasing are not sustainable. We need the help of major players. So far, discussions with major business operators have shown they are willing to cooperate with the ministry."

Initially, coordination with business operators has been set up to help absorb agricultural produce, ensuring that large entities assist smaller farmers as directed by Srettha. Under the "proactive management" approach, the goal is to manage 313,474 tonnes of agricultural products across three groups.

Ten business groups and 20 networks, comprising 18 companies, are involved. The 10 groups are:

Hospitals

Product manufacturers

Retail and wholesale

Hotels

Villages/condominiums

Fuel stations

Airlines

Platforms

Industries

Processing and export

Major business operators involved include PTT Public Company Limited, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), Thai Beverage Group, and modern retail chains such as Lotus, Big C, Makro, Tops, Go Wholesale, Central, The Mall, ICONSIAM, Emporium, EmQuartier, Asiatique, large local stores, and petrol stations operated by PTT, PT, Shell, and Bangchak.

Srettha’s directive to have the Commerce Ministry involve major domestic business operators in absorbing agricultural produce aims to push up agricultural-product prices, supplementing other measures previously implemented.