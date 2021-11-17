Pfizer seeks emergency authorization for its coronavirus-fighting pill regimen

Pfizer is requesting authorization for people who are at increased risk of hospitalization due to age or underlying medical conditions, and the submission will add to a busy holiday season for regulators. The clinical trial did not include people who fell sick after being vaccinated, but the FDA will decide on the final eligible population and usage of the drug.

Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration are already poring over the data on molnupiravir, an antiviral pill developed by Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics that cut risk of hospitalization and death in half in a clinical trial that was also stopped early because the drug was clearly effective. An external advisory committee to the agency is scheduled to meet Nov. 30 to discuss the safety and effectiveness of molnupiravir.

An agency spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about the possible timing of an advisory committee meeting focused on the Pfizer drug.

Pfizer is also testing its medicine in people who are at low risk of severe outcomes and in people who have been exposed to the virus, which could eventually lead to broader use.