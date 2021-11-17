Moon, CEPI CEO discuss Korea’s vision for global vaccine production hub

Korean pharmaceutical company SK Bioscience is currently conducting phase-3 trials of its own COVID-19 vaccine as part of a vaccine partnership project between the Korean government and the CEPI.



During the meeting, Moon pinned high hopes on the ongoing studies of the vaccine candidate that is highly likely to become the nation’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine debuting early next year.



In response, the CEPI CEO expressed gratitude for the Korean government’s contribution to COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing platform that is co-led by CEPI, the WHO and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Korea has pledged a total of $200 million of funding to COVAX by the end of next year.



He also praised Korea for setting a global standard in terms of pandemic preparedness, citing the nation’s much lower fatality rate compared to other developed countries.



Tuesday’s meeting was also attended by Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol and SK Bioscience CEO Ahn Jae-yong.



By Lee Ji-yoon