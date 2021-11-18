Hyundai, Kia unveil electric concept SUVs at LA auto show

Hyundai and Kia debuted the large-sized "Seven" and flagship "EV9" concept models built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform, called E-GMP, at the US motor show during a two-day media preview on Nov. 17 and 18.



The carmakers are planning to gradually phase out combustion-engine cars in global markets as governments are adopting more aggressive policies to fight climate change.



The Seven concept has space for seven passengers and aims to travel more than 482 kilometers on a single charge. The EV9 also would get over 482 km on one charge.



The vehicle-to-load (V2L) function is available in the two models. The V2L function serves as a charger on wheels, allowing customers to charge electric devices, such as coffee machines and electric bicycles.



The Seven comes with the group's IONIQ battery EV brand's signature design elements, which include Parametric Pixels, the smallest unit of digital imaging. The EV9 was developed under Kia's new design philosophy "Opposites United," which embodies its shifting focus toward electrification, the companies said.



Prices and further details about the models will be released later.