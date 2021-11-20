Ukraine defense chief says Putin is testing U.S.

"We are not sure exactly what Mr. Putin is up to, but these movements certainly have our attention," Austin said, calling on Russia to be transparent about its military activities near the border.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Reznikov said he believed Putin was at an inflection point, deciding whether to "go through the Ukrainian border and burn the bridges, or he is still bargaining and trying to find something interesting for him."

"I hope he has not made his decision on this point," Reznikov said, accusing Putin of "trying to grow that fear in the hearts of people."

Reznikov's visit to the United States, his first as Ukraine's newly minted defense minister, came as Putin gave an address to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow outlining his view of global affairs. Putin had harsh words for the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he accused of leading to a "dead end" the Minsk accords designed to solve the conflict in Ukraine's east.

Putin also lashed out at exercises that the United States and its NATO allies have been conducting, often in conjunction with Ukraine, in the Black Sea region. The Post reported Friday that the White House has asked the Pentagon to provide a rundown of U.S. military activities and exercises in Europe and provide their policy justification, as Russia repeatedly raises concerns about the drills.

This week, Russia's Foreign Ministry shocked diplomats by releasing traditionally confidential correspondence with France and Germany over a new round of peace talks involving France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine to discuss ending the conflict.

Russia's release of the correspondence came after France accused Russia of refusing to commit to a new round of talks on the ministerial level.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said such comments were "arrogant" and "not exactly appropriate or ethical" and released the correspondence in an attempt to dispute the claim.

Reznikov described his surprise at the Russian Foreign Ministry's release of the letters and said it was perhaps the product of "something emotional" on the part of Lavrov.

Asked during a news conference whether his French and German counterparts had rattled him, Lavrov said: "We are all human. You could say they got to me."

Reznikov declined to comment Friday on what specific piece of territory Russia may be eyeing, saying he didn't want to give Moscow any ideas.

"Our intelligence, American intelligence and U.K. intelligence - we have the same perception," Reznikov said. "So we know about that, and we agree."