Sat, November 20, 2021

international

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

If CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on broader use, the extra shots could be available for all adults as soon as this weekend.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for all adults.

The agency expanded emergency use authorization for booster doses of both the mRNA vaccines beyond who was previously eligible -- boosters had been authorized for anyone 65 and older who was vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago and for certain adults at high risk of infection or of severe disease.

Pfizer and BioNTech requested authorization last week based on results of a Phase 3 trial involving more than 10,000 participants. It found boosters were safe and had an efficacy of 95 percent against symptomatic COVID-19 compared with the two-dose vaccine schedule in the period when the highly transmissible Delta was the dominant strain.

Related Stories

Moderna requested authorization of its 50-microgram booster dose for all adults on Wednesday. The company said the FDA based the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on the "totality of scientific evidence shared by the company," including data that showed neutralizing antibodies had waned at about six months.

The outside vaccine experts of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the FDA's actions on the application from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The advisers will recommend how the boosters should be used. If CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on broader use, the extra shots could be available for all adults as soon as this weekend.

"The vaccine makers' requests for broad authorization come as a growing number of states are offering boosters to all adults, going beyond the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends limiting eligibility to specific groups. Efforts to accelerate the booster campaign are designed to bolster waning immunity from the initial vaccinations and reduce breakthrough infections and viral transmission," reported The Washington Post on Friday. 

Related News

Published : November 20, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

U.S. CDC advisors recommend Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

Published : Nov 03, 2021

CDC advisers back nations first vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds

Published : Nov 03, 2021

With headway made in battle against COVID-19, U.S. unsure of pandemics ending

Published : Oct 10, 2021

Mixed reactions prolong U.S. vaccination process, worsen COVID-19 situation

Published : Sep 28, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.