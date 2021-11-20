U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Moderna requested authorization of its 50-microgram booster dose for all adults on Wednesday. The company said the FDA based the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on the "totality of scientific evidence shared by the company," including data that showed neutralizing antibodies had waned at about six months.

The outside vaccine experts of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the FDA's actions on the application from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The advisers will recommend how the boosters should be used. If CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off on broader use, the extra shots could be available for all adults as soon as this weekend.

"The vaccine makers' requests for broad authorization come as a growing number of states are offering boosters to all adults, going beyond the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends limiting eligibility to specific groups. Efforts to accelerate the booster campaign are designed to bolster waning immunity from the initial vaccinations and reduce breakthrough infections and viral transmission," reported The Washington Post on Friday.