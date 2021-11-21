Xi to mark 30 years of Chinas ties with ASEAN

Viewing ASEAN as a neighbor and important cooperation partner of China, Zhao said that the two sides have forged the largest trading partnership, the most substantial cooperation partnership and the most dynamic strategic partnership since they established the dialogue relationship in 1991.

The upcoming summit demonstrates the great importance China and ASEAN attach to their relationship, Zhao said.

China expects to continue to work together with ASEAN to upgrade their relations, build a closer community with a shared future and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, he added.