Israel reinforces security after fatal shooting attack in East Jerusalem

Israeli Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev described the shooter as a member of Hamas and from the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem. During a tour at the scene, Barlev told journalists that the attacker used a submachine gun.

According to Barlev, the assailant arrived at the Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers every day. "Today he arrived with a weapon and decided to shoot, unfortunately," he said.

The attacker Abu Shkhaidem, 42, was a teacher at a religious high school in Jerusalem, according to Israeli media.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Hamas praised it and confirmed that Abu Shkhaidem was its member.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he ordered security forces to be on alert to prevent possible "copycat" attacks that might follow Sunday's attack.

"I have directed the security forces to prepare accordingly and be alert, also over concern for copycat attacks," he said. "We need to be on heightened alert and prevent future attacks."

It was the second attack in East Jerusalem within a week. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teenager was shot dead after he stabbed two police officers, the police said.

Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war, and has controlled them ever since. The Palestinians have been seeking to establish an independent state on these territories together with the enclave Gaza Strip.



