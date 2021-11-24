Plane-sharing service takes off in Japan

The service, similar to a car-sharing service, is said to be the first of its kind in Japan. Air Share Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Shindo said the service is aimed at “connecting pilots who want to earn a little extra money and travelers who want to be able to travel freely, with small planes that are currently unused.”

As part of the service, customers can select a route that does not exist for current commercial flights at departure time of their choice.

For example, a one-way flight between Tokyo and Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture, costs about ¥40,000 per person. A flight to enjoy a view of the Northern Alps region, a mountain range in central Japan, is offered at an airport in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, at about the same price.