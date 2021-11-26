ASEM vows supply chain, digitalisation cooperation

Efforts will involve fleshing out a path towards meaningful digitalisation and adaptation to the obligatory changes, to ensure the reliability and resilience of international trade flows.

The consensus was reached at the virtual 1st Asia-Europe Economic and Business Forum (AEEBF1), which consisted of three presentations and three panel discussions – organised by the Ministry of Commerce – aimed at strengthening multilateralism for inclusive growth.

In Panel Discussion III, participants explored setting up high-priority support frameworks to promote new models on emerging global supply and value chain management trends, the ministry said in a statement.

Topics covered include nearshoring, intra-regional transactions and localisation, contactless delivery and green infrastructure to spur global trade as the world recovers from the crisis, it added.

Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) countries “need to provide the necessary incentives and assistances for the business and industrial communities to remodel themselves as green business, and take advantage of supply and value chain modernisation using future technologies”, the ministry said.