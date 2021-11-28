Over 18L Indian students to go for foreign education by 2024: Report

In 2019, nearly 7,00,000 students applied to study abroad.

“In 2019 alone, around 420k students headed out but the total number of applicants was around 1.7 times. This colossal increase is due to factors like rising in GDP in the past two decades leading to more consumption and awareness about education abroad,” Gupta mentioned.

The massive demand that this segment is witnessing is shown by the growth in the outflow rates that had outpaced domestic student growth by 6 times in 2016-19.

“Our research shows that currently, 770k Indian students are studying abroad from 440,000 in 2016 which is a 20 percent growth. On the other hand, the growth in the domestic region has been merely 3 percent when compared to the demand for education abroad,” the analyst informed.

(With inputs from IANS)