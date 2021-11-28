Sun, November 28, 2021

international

Over 18L Indian students to go for foreign education by 2024: Report

Studying abroad is set to grow in the coming years as international borders reopen with the Covid situation easing,  and according to the new forecast, over 18 lakh Indian students are set to opt for foreign colleges and universities by 2024.

While the demand for studying abroad is increasing besides the outflow, student expenditure is soaring and is likely to touch $75-85 billion by 2024, which will be an increased rate of more than 2 times from 2019.

It is now expected to regain momentum as things become normal while the sector faced a stunted growth in 2020-21 as international borders were closed to combat Covid, as per the report by Bengaluru-based market research firm RedSeer.

“We are bullish about this segment’s growth in the coming years. Our research shows that the total number of Indian students studying abroad will stand at around 18 lakh by 2024,” said Abhishek Gupta, engagement manager at RedSeer.

 

In 2019, nearly 7,00,000 students applied to study abroad.

“In 2019 alone, around 420k students headed out but the total number of applicants was around 1.7 times. This colossal increase is due to factors like rising in GDP in the past two decades leading to more consumption and awareness about education abroad,” Gupta mentioned.

The massive demand that this segment is witnessing is shown by the growth in the outflow rates that had outpaced domestic student growth by 6 times in 2016-19.

“Our research shows that currently, 770k Indian students are studying abroad from 440,000 in 2016 which is a 20 percent growth. On the other hand, the growth in the domestic region has been merely 3 percent when compared to the demand for education abroad,” the analyst informed.

(With inputs from IANS)

Related News

Published : November 28, 2021

By : The Statesman

Related News

Boris Johnson announces tougher entry rules to halt spread of omicron variant

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Omicron covid variant feared at Amsterdam airport as the Netherlands enters night-time lockdown

Published : Nov 28, 2021

At the English Channel, plans and prayers before perilous final leg in long migrants journeys

Published : Nov 28, 2021

South Africa health official: Variants haunt world with vaccine imbalance between rich and poor nations

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Latest News

Pattaya’s Nong Nooch Garden comes up with yearend bonanza for visitors

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Most Thais burdened by huge credit card bills, survey finds

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Siam Makro’s Lotus’s buyout pushes business liquidations in Thailand up by 31% in Oct

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Bangkokians race to collect trash from Chatuchak canals, model may be applied to other parts of city

Published : Nov 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.