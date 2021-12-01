Learning from past mistakes, Japan aims preemptive strike at omicron

Although there are many unclear factors about the new variant, including how infectious it is, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida based his decision on the assumption of a worst-case scenario.

When Kishida announced at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday that border control measures would be tightened, he said emphatically, “I’m ready to accept all criticism that I’m being too cautious about the omicron variant, even though its impact is still unknown.”

Following announcements on Thursday that the new variant has been detected in South Africa and other countries, the Japanese government said Friday that returning Japanese nationals and reentering foreign residents who had recently been to any of six countries, including South Africa, would have to quarantine at government-designated facilities for 10 days.

According to an aide to the prime minister, the action was taken before the World Health Organization designated the omicron variant as a variant of concern because stock prices were falling around the world, and the government decided a swift response was necessary.

Cases of coronavirus infection have been falling in Japan, so the government allowed — at the request of domestic business circles — some new arrivals of nonresident foreigners from Nov. 8, including short-term business visitors and foreign students and technical interns. Certain conditions had to be fulfilled, including the submission of plans describing their activities in Japan.