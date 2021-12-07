Chinas new moon landing schedule escalates race with U.S.

While China has made no secret of its desire to launch crewed lunar missions, the optimistic outlook from Chinese Academy of Sciences member Ye Peijian raises the possibility of an accelerated timetable to match the Americans.

"As long as the technological research for manned moon landing continues, and as long as the country is determined, it is entirely possible for China to land people on the moon before 2030," Ye told state broadcaster CCTV, according to a report on Sunday from the official Xinhua News Agency.

Ye was the chief designer of China's first lunar probe, the Chang'e-1, a robotic spacecraft that orbited the moon in 2007 and hit the surface in 2009.

Ye's interview follows an announcement by NASA chief Bill Nelson on the administration's plan to work with Elon Musk's SpaceX to return to the moon with a crewed mission, possibly in the second half of the decade.