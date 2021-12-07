Hun Sen mulls Myanmar trip to find crisis solution

General Min Aung Hlaing is widely accused of carrying out a “military coup” against the civilian government of the predominantly Buddhist country.

“If we don’t work with the person in charge and those who are in power and control Myanmar, then whom will we work with? Nobody needs to criticise Cambodia right now because Cambodia knows how to work on this,” Hun Sen said while presiding over the opening of National Road 11 in Prey Veng town.

Hun Sen’s statement came after Myanmar was pointedly excluded from the recent ASEAN summit by the other member nations due to the crisis there, where elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained for “inciting dissent against the military and breaching Covid-19 rules”. Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison for those charges on December 6.

Cambodia’s possible diplomatic intervention in the ongoing crisis stems from the Kingdom’s leadership role as chair of ASEAN for the coming year.

Hun Sen said General Min Aung Hlaing cannot be compared with outlawed regimes like the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

“Most likely, I will have to visit Naypyidaw to meet with General Min Aung Hlaing and work with him,” he said, adding that as a member of the ASEAN family, Myanmar has the right to attend meetings and summits.

“We’ll keep this as a task for Hun Sen to deal with. Let’s wait and see. We can’t stray from ASEAN’s common principles or the ASEAN Constitution which mandates non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. And we won’t try to apply the UN formula to ASEAN, they aren’t the same thing,” he said.