Asean reported over 25,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

International and local travellers for the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) by air and land, Langkawi International Travel Bubble (LITB) and One Stop Centre (OSC) for short-term business visitors will have to undergo Covid-19 test for six days after arriving in Malaysia.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the requirement would take effect on Thursday and was a move to strengthen the existing precautionary and control measures to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City plans to provide third vaccine shots to 6.3 million people who have been fully vaccinated in an effort to boost their immunity against Covid-19 beginning on December 10.

As of December 5, more than 7.92 million people aged 18 and over in the city had received the first vaccine dose. Of the number, nearly 6.82 million people have received the second dose.

