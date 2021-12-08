Wed, December 08, 2021

international

Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, bilateral ties, Iran during online summit

The leaders mainly focused on the internal crisis in Ukraine during their second talks in six months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden discussed the Ukrainian crisis, bilateral relations and the Iran nuclear deal as they met via video link on Tuesday.

The leaders mainly focused on the internal crisis in Ukraine during their second talks in six months, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin, using specific examples, explained to Biden "the destructive policy" of the Ukrainian authorities and expressed his "serious concern about Kiev's provocative actions against Donbass."

According to the Kremlin, Biden emphasized the allegedly "threatening" nature of the movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders and outlined sanctions that the United States and its allies would be ready to apply in the event of a further escalation of the situation.

Related Stories

Related News

Published : December 08, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Health officials say Omicron less severe than Delta, spreads to 19 U.S. states

Published : Dec 08, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Moon faces dilemma over Beijing Olympics boycott

Published : Dec 08, 2021

HCM CITY to offer COVID-19 booster shots from December 10

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Latest News

GPO expected to release new Aids drugs by 2022-end

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Govt preparing New Year gifts for people: spokesman

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Over 80% the people in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Chonburi, Songkhla fully vaccinated

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Food delivery market value expected to reach THB7.9 billion in 2022: Kasikorn Research

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.