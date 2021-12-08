Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, bilateral ties, Iran during online summit

The leaders mainly focused on the internal crisis in Ukraine during their second talks in six months, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin, using specific examples, explained to Biden "the destructive policy" of the Ukrainian authorities and expressed his "serious concern about Kiev's provocative actions against Donbass."

According to the Kremlin, Biden emphasized the allegedly "threatening" nature of the movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders and outlined sanctions that the United States and its allies would be ready to apply in the event of a further escalation of the situation.

