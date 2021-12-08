Biden, Putin hold video call on bilateral ties, Ukrainian crisis, Iran nuclear deal

The presidents also discussed the U.S.-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran, said the readout.

The leaders mainly focused on the internal crisis in Ukraine during their second talks in six months, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin, using specific examples, explained to Biden "the destructive policy" of the Ukrainian authorities and expressed his "serious concern about Kiev's provocative actions against Donbass."

Putin stressed that it is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that is making dangerous attempts to "conquer Ukrainian territory" and is building up its military potential near the Russian borders.

Putin asked Biden for the guarantee that NATO will not expand in the eastern direction and not deploy offensive weapons near Russia.

To create conditions for mending bilateral ties, Putin offered Biden to lift all the accumulated restrictions on the functioning of Russian and U.S. diplomatic missions.

Biden and Putin held their first face-to-face meetings in a summit in Geneva in June and spoke via phone in July.