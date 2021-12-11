Death toll hits 55 in Mexico truck trailer crash

Mexico's national coordinator of Civil Protection, Laura Velazquez Alzua, who was at the scene of the accident, told local press that of the 152 migrants on board, 73 were injured and 24 unharmed.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier in the day expressed "pain for these unfortunate, sad events," and reiterated the need to address the causes of mass migration to prevent further tragedies.

Mexican Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard, meanwhile, said the ministry was in contact with the governments of Guatemala, Ecuador and other countries whose nationals were among the victims.

Authorities said Thursday a mechanical failure caused the truck to hit a retaining wall on a curve before crashing into a pedestrian bridge, leading the cargo container to detach and overturn on the asphalt.