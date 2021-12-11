Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport has proposed two stages for the upcoming resumption of regular international commercial flights starting December 15. The first stage, lasting for two weeks from December 15, will see the operation of flights between Vietnam and the destinations of Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei – Taiwan (China), Bangkok, Singapore, Vientiane, Phnom Penh, and San Francisco or Los Angeles.

The second stage starting from January next year will last for one month and cover more destinations – Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong (China), Paris, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Moscow.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's Health Ministry on Friday announced lifting a stay-at-home order in eight more townships as fewer Covid-19 infections were recently seen in the townships. The stay-at-home order will be removed in townships in Magway region, Kachin, Chin, Mon and Shan states on Saturday, the announcement said.

