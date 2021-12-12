[Japan] Nonalcoholic beverages key part of upcoming market trends

■ 20s to 40s age bracket

At the Low-Non-Bar in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, colorful cocktails are being served to customers. The Kanda district bar is unique in that it offers about 40 types of cocktails, all of which can be served nonalcoholic.

Low-Non-Bar opened in July and mainly serves up nonalcoholic beverages. Hiroaki Takahashi, the manager of the bar, said that many of the customers are in their 20s to 40s.

“I don’t drink alcohol, but I am interested in bars because of their stylish image," said a female company employee in her 20s who came to the bar with a friend from her school days. "It’s easy to enter if you can order nonalcoholic beverages.”

■ Drinking parties ‘unnecessary’

According to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s 2019 national health and nutrition survey, about 30% of people in their 20s said they don’t drink much.

Gatherings centered on drinking alcohol, also known as “nominication” — a mashup of nomi (drink) and communication — were considered to be settings that bring people closer together, whether they be from the workplace or business partners.

However, in a survey conducted with about 7,800 people by Nippon Life Insurance Co. in October, 61.9% responded that workplace drinking parties were “unnecessary” or “somewhat unnecessary.”

People also have become more health-conscious and many want to avoid the potential health risks associated with alcohol. It is becoming increasingly common for people to think that alcohol should be consumed only when they want to.