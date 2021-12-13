Moon leaves for Australia, eyeing mineral partnerships

When Korea, which relies on China for 97 percent of its urea imports, struggled in November as a power shortage in China caused urea production to plunge, Korea imported 27,000 liters of urea from Australia.



“With the demand expected for key minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth, which are raw materials for electric vehicles and secondary batteries, Australia is a country with high strategic cooperation value due to its abundant reserves of various key minerals,” said an official with the presidential office.



Australia is also determined to shift from traditional items such as iron ore, bituminous coal and natural gas to key materials for future industries, the official said.



“As Korea has abundant demand for core minerals as a powerhouse in producing electric vehicles and secondary batteries, the two nations are expected to expand exchanges and cooperation significantly in the future,” the official said.



In October, the two leaders agreed to forge a technology partnership to bolster cooperation in hydrogen use, solar energy and other low-carbon technologies with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality, in a joint statement announced after a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.