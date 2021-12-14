Tue, December 14, 2021

Hanoi’s Đống Đa District stops on-site dining, in-person study

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District has ordered the temporary halting of on-site dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise, and in-person study, from 12pm December 13.

The move was made after the district ’s pandemic risk level was raised to Level 3 – high risk.

Under Resolution 128, the four levels of pandemic risk are: Level 1, low-risk (new normal) – labelled green; Level 2, medium-risk – labelled yellow; Level 3, high-risk – labelled orange; and Level 4, very high-risk – labelled red.

Restaurants and food and beverage establishments are still allowed to open for delivery and must close before 9pm.

Local authorities also banned gatherings of more than 20 people in a room and more than 10 people in public places. Participants are required to be fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus within 72 hours.

All culture, sport and entertainment activities at public places and operation of temporary markets are required to stop.

Online learning will be applied at all local schools until further notice.

Hà Nội recorded more than 7,400 new community transmission cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, equivalent to 44 community cases per 100,000 residents per week.

Eight districts and communes in Hà Nội are ranked Level 1 of pandemic risk, 21 others ranked at Level 2, with only Đống Đa District ranked at Level 3. — VNS  

Published : December 14, 2021

By : Vietnam News

