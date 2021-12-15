ADB revises slightly lower outlook for developing Asia

ADB’s latest estimates, presented in a regular supplement of the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021, compare with the bank’s September forecasts of 7.1% growth for 2021 and 5.4% for 2022.

Developing Asia refers to the 46 developing members of ADB. Prospects for this year have been revised slightly downward for all sub-regions except Central Asia.

“Developing Asia’s steady progress in dealing with the pandemic, through continued vaccination drives and more strategic application of containment measures, helped boost growth prospects in the early part of the year.

“However, new outbreaks in the third quarter muted gross domestic product growth and the advent of the Omicron virus variant is causing renewed uncertainty.