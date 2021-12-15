US, Indonesia sign MOU on joint naval exercises and combating illegal fishing

Both countries also signed two other MOUs to continue the Peace Corps programme, which involves the US providing social and economic development assistance, and to expand educational ties that have seen thousands of young leaders participating in exchange programmes.

The MOUs were signed on Tuesday (Dec 14) by Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Education Affairs Minister Nadiem Makarim and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Jakarta on the first leg of a four-day trip to South-east Asia.

Mr Blinken told a media briefing later the three agreements would bring cooperation between the two countries to another level.

Referring to the MOU on maritime cooperation, Ms Retno said that it would also cover conservation and fisheries management, as well as maritime safety and navigation.

"In order to strengthen our security cooperation, we agreed to establish a two-plus-two dialogue mechanism between senior officials from each ministry of foreign affairs and defence," Ms Retno added.