Vietnam, South Korea wants trade to reach $100bln by 2023, flights to resume soon: leaders

The RoK Government leader welcomed the visit as a launchpad for a series of commemorative events celebrating 20 years of Việt Nam-RoK diplomatic ties in 2022, saying that the growing parliamentary ties between Việt Nam and RoK reflect the two people’s wishes.

RoK PM congratulated Việt Nam for its increasingly elevated profile on the international stage, stressing that RoK cherishes its relationship with Việt Nam and continues to consider Việt Nam a key partner in its New Southern Policy.

NA Chair Huệ informed Kim Boo-kyum of the outcomes of the talks with RoK counterpart Park Byeong-seug the day before, underlining Việt Nam’s wish to cooperate further with RoK on several fronts, especially trade and investment.

He noted with pleasure how bilateral economic ties remain strong and secure despite COVID-19 headwinds.

At the meeting, the two sides agreed to several measures to boost bilateral ties in 2022, the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, as well as the expansion of security and defence cooperation.

The leaders of the two countries reaffirmed efforts to achieve the goal of raising bilateral trade to over US$100 billion by 2023 and $150 billion by 2030, encouraging RoK enterprises to continue investing in and expanding their businesses in Việt Nam.