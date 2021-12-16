Thu, December 16, 2021

international

Asean reported over 25,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.46 million across Southeast Asia, with 25,204 new cases reported on Wednesday (December 15). New deaths are at 485, bringing accumulated Covid-19 deaths in Asean to 298,562.

Philippines’s Department of Health advised on Wednesday all passengers on two airlines, which brought a Filipino and a Nigerian on separate flights to the country and who were later found positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, to check themselves for symptoms of Covid-19.

The 48-year-old returning overseas Filipino had a cough and a cold when he flew back from Japan on December 1 on Philippine Airlines flight PR 0427. The 37-year-old Nigerian arrived from his home country on November 30 aboard Oman Air flight WY 843. They are the Philippines’ first two detected cases of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s National Institute for Hygiene and Epidemiology has issued a notification on the expiry extension of a further seven batches of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to be distributed to local health authorities throughout the country. These batches will be usable for an additional three months compared to the expiry dates on the packaging/labels, according to the notice.
 

Related News

Published : December 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

U.S. Fed announces faster tapering of asset purchases amid rising inflation

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Rapid increase in Omicron COVID cases "imminent": ECDC

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Global debt reaches record 226 trln USD in 2020 amid pandemic: IMF

Published : Dec 16, 2021

US secretary of state cancels visit to Thailand after reporter tests positive

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Latest News

Over 80,000 police officers to maintain peace, manage traffic during New Year

Published : Dec 16, 2021

PM concerned about dust problem

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Health department urges work-from-home measure as dust problem arises

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Dates, locations of booster doses to be announced on MoH Prompt app

Published : Dec 16, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.