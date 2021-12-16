Singapore, South Korea agree on first digital trade deal between two Asian nations

South Korea's Minister for Trade Yeo Han-Koo and Singapore's Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng announced the conclusion of talks on the Korea-Singapore Digital Partnership Agreement (KSDPA) after a meeting here on Wednesday (Dec 15).

The KSDPA will be Singapore's fourth digital economy agreement (DEA), and its first with an Asian country.

The new rules and norms will allow digital infrastructure in both countries to exchange information and data and build a trusted and secure digital environment for businesses and consumers, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Mr Yeo, in a virtual interview with The Straits Times, said the agreement will increase the access of consumers in Singapore to South Korean products via e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

They will also be able to access online entertainment content such as South Korean dramas, movies and K-pop performances on online platforms other than those currently available, such as Netflix.

"South Korea and Singapore have always been like-minded partners in trade and investment. This agreement further solidifies our partnership on digital trade rules.

"Also, Singapore is at the core of Asean and a leading digital hub, making it likely for South Korean firms to expand into the region in the digital sector utilising the KSDPA, " he said.