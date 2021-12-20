[Cambodia] Prime Minister calls on public to follow health measures after second Omicron case detected

“Last night we found a new Omicron case. Like I said earlier, we must not panic with this variant. So far, Omicron has not killed people other than one case reported in the UK. Now, we have two Omicron cases on a Cambodian woman and an Iranian traveller. They were confirmed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge," Hun Sen said during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of Morodok Techo National Stadium on December 18.

He said that instead of panicking the public must follow the preventive measures against Covid-19 in order for Cambodia to avoid future lockdowns.

As of December 18, Cambodia has recorded a total of 120,410 Covid-19 cases with 116,782 recoveries and 3,003 fatalities.

By Ry Sochan