Mon, December 20, 2021

international

[Cambodia] Prime Minister calls on public to follow health measures after second Omicron case detected

Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated his public calls for the Kingdom not to panic after a second case of the Covid-19 variant Omicron was found on December 17. An Iranian man, aged 25, who travelled to Cambodia from Kenya tested positive on arrival at the airport.

“Last night we found a new Omicron case. Like I said earlier, we must not panic with this variant. So far, Omicron has not killed people other than one case reported in the UK. Now, we have two Omicron cases on a Cambodian woman and an Iranian traveller. They were confirmed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge," Hun Sen said during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of Morodok Techo National Stadium on December 18.

He said that instead of panicking the public must follow the preventive measures against Covid-19 in order for Cambodia to avoid future lockdowns.

As of December 18, Cambodia has recorded a total of 120,410 Covid-19 cases with 116,782 recoveries and 3,003 fatalities.

By Ry Sochan

Related News

Published : December 20, 2021

By : The Phnom Penh Post

Related News

Death toll in Philippines from Typhoon Rai rises to 144: local officials

Published : Dec 20, 2021

12 killed in flash floods in northern Iraq: governor

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Asean reported over 23,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Published : Dec 20, 2021

[Myanmar] Water quality changes in Indawgyi Lake, some fish species found dead

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Latest News

TCC worried China-Laos railway will open floodgate for Chinese goods

Published : Dec 20, 2021

100 million Covid-19 shots administered in Thailand

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Thai export sector expands 16.4% from Jan to Nov, 2021

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Transport agencies working on making Bangkok Venice of the East again

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.