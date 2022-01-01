Enhanced testing regime for VTL travellers extended for another four weeks

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Friday (Dec 31) that the enhanced scheme, first rolled out for four weeks on Dec 6, has been effective in detecting imported Omicron cases among VTL travellers and reducing onward transmission.

As of Thursday (Dec 30,) 912 Omicron imported cases have been detected in Singapore, said MOH. Of these, 685 were detected through the enhanced testing regime for VTL travellers.

Added the ministry: "As such, we will be extending the enhanced testing regime for an additional four weeks and will review it as the situation evolves."

Under the enhanced testing regime, all travellers entering Singapore on VTLs must be tested daily over seven days.

Travellers arriving in Singapore via air VTLs must do a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, while those entering the country via a land VTL can do a supervised antigen rapid test (ART).