N. Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction, skips specific messages on S. Korea, US

The KCNA report on the year-end party session, intended to review last year's policy accomplishments and set the direction of 2022 policies, focused instead on discussions on ways to develop the country's economy and improve the people's livelihoods.



The North again picked antivirus efforts as "the most important" national business.



Pyongyang has imposed a strict border closure since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and claims to be coronavirus-free.



On the economy, the North rolled out a series of measures to develop the country's agricultural sector as part of efforts to tackle chronic food shortages.



The North is estimated to be falling short by around 1 million tons of food every year, with the coronavirus-driven border lockdown believed to have taken a toll on the country's already substandard food situation.



On the second day of the plenary, Kim ordered "important revolutionary measures" to address the "rural questions," suggesting they are among the most pressing tasks facing the country on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Kim's rise to power Thursday.



The leader's influential younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, meanwhile, was not included among newly elected members or alternate members of the ruling party's powerful political bureau.



Speculation had been rampant over a possible change in her stature after she was seen standing alongside members of the politburo during a memorial event last month. (Yonhap)