Malaysia seeking long-term solutions after deadly floods: PM Ismail

"We will seek out and discuss whatever methods that are suitable to resolve this problem, and if it cannot be implemented simultaneously throughout the country, focus will be given to districts or areas at high risk of flooding," Datuk Seri Ismail was quoted as saying by Bernama news agency.

This will be the main agenda of the National Disaster Management Committee once the post-flood operations are completed, and it will involve state governments, ministries and agencies, as well as experts in related fields, he added.

Among measures that can be taken include building more flood mitigation projects, deepening rivers and other waterways, as well as building tunnels like Kuala Lumpur's Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel in high-risk urban areas such as Shah Alam in Selangor.

"A long-term plan involves huge costs but it helps to reduce the costs incurred by the government each time it floods. So far, we have spent RM1.4 billion on aid alone and this amount is expected to increase because we have not yet received the full report on damage," said Mr Ismail.