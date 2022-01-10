No end in sight for global chip shortage: Experts

The global chip shortage is likely to last throughout this year, experts said.

Crimped supplies, they said, are struggling to match growing demand from makers of digital products and service providers amid accelerated digital transformation necessitated by COVID-19.

But the shortage this year will not be as severe as it was in 2020 and 2021, which devastated supply chains. Also, the shortage will not affect all chip varieties.

Ariane Bucaille, leader of Deloitte global technology, media and telecommunications industry, said in a report:”The COVID-19 crisis continues to accelerate our adoption of technology and increase our levels of connectivity via the digital world.

“There is enormous demand for chips as more and more products become digitally connected, powering everything from our multiple devices to smart vehicles. And connectivity is only going to expand with such technologies as 5G, reinforcing the rapid digital transformation all industries and businesses are currently witnessing.”