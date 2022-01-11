Asian Financial Forum highlights Hong Kongs new opportunities

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's new opportunities amid changes reshaping the economic landscape have been highlighted at the 15th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) which opened Monday.

"The distress and disruption caused by the pandemic over the past two years have taught us the importance of preparing for global crises. That certainly includes climate change," said Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The HKSAR government expects some 30 billion U.S. dollars in public-sector investment over the next 15 to 20 years to support local carbon reduction measures, Lam said via video at the virtual event themed "Navigating the Next Normal towards a Sustainable Future."

"I'm confident this will also create wide-ranging opportunities for our fast-emerging green economy," she added.

According to Lam, the HKSAR government looks forward to the creation of a global voluntary carbon market and carbon-market opportunities as part of Hong Kong's growing cooperation with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Speakers at the forum also highlighted opportunities for Hong Kong's financial development offered by the national development.