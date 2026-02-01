Rise of no-viewing funerals in Korea

Anyone who has attended a funeral hall in Korea will recognise how similar most of them look.

After a brief visit to the room with the altar to pay their respects, mourners move into a much larger adjoining reception area, where they linger over food and drinks.

The space stays open around the clock until the funeral concludes, usually lasting two to three days. During this time, acquaintances of the deceased and the bereaved family come together to honour the departed, while also catching up over meals and sometimes drinks, with guests offering condolence money.

Many Koreans believe it is their duty to stay as long as possible, out of concern that an empty room would deepen the family’s grief. A crowded mourning hall, lined with condolence wreaths sent by well-known figures, is also seen as a way of preserving the family’s social standing.

But this long-standing custom is beginning to change.

As family sizes shrink and social relationships become more individualised, the number of mourners has steadily declined. At the same time, rising funeral hall rental and hosting costs are prompting more Koreans to move away from highly perfunctory, expensive funeral rites toward quieter, more private forms of remembrance.