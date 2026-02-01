Seven parties outline Isaan’s economic future in the Udon Thani debate

Klatham Party: "3 types of security" and agricultural exports to China

Chaiya Phromma of Klatham Party emphasized security in terms of stable incomes, healthcare, and quality of life for future generations.

He proposed the development of agricultural processing industries in Isaan, leveraging the region’s agricultural strengths and the infrastructure connecting it to China. The party supports the establishment of high-speed rail links from Nong Khai to connect with China, facilitating not just tourism and people movement, but agricultural exports.

"Today, in Isaan, we do not want to only sell rice or fruits. The agricultural industry must be developed. The government must send a clear signal about how to ensure that Isaan workers stay in the region, live with their families, and build a better quality of life here,” Chaiya said.

“This means that the future government must focus on making Isaan a region with developed agricultural industries and agro-processing industries. The potential of Isaan lies in agriculture, which must be the core and a key goal for the Klatham Party."

Thai Sang Thai: A new economic model for Isaan

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan from Thai Sang Thai shared her vision for Isaan, where she sees the region becoming a hub for food processing and agricultural logistics, connected to China and CLMV countries.

She highlighted the need for rapid infrastructure development, including high-speed rail and dual-track rail systems, to create jobs and economic growth in Isaan. The focus is on bringing high-tech industries and clean energy solutions to Isaan.

In addition, Sudarat noted that Isaan must become a transportation hub, as well as a center for wellness and education for CLMV.

We need to push forward, connecting with China, ensuring Thai goods go to China, and from now on, Isaan should be the central hub for this trade. Goods from China should flow through Isaan, she said.

It is time for the people of Isaan to get the opportunities they deserve and for money to return to their pockets. The younger generation must return and work at home.

Democrat Party: Welfare expansion and tackling poverty

Amporn Pinasa from the Democrat Party emphasized the importance of enhancing welfare and tackling poverty. He proposed a strategy of "full stomach, warm bed," to address immediate needs, followed by job creation based on local resources and innovation.

His party plans to support local industries through education, ensuring that people in Isaan can work closer to home, with jobs that are sustainable and resilient against price volatility in agriculture.

"In addition to focusing on education, we will emphasize decentralizing power to local communities, ensuring that schools have equal quality,” he said.

"If we can achieve this, people will have full stomachs, warm beds, and income will fill their pockets. They will not need to borrow money from anyone. We will become the greatest in Thailand by using Isaan as the foundation."

New Opportunity Party: Potash mining and tourism development

Jatuporn Buruspat from the New Opportunity Party pointed out that Isaan has abundant resources like potash, which could be used for fertilizer production, and emphasized the importance of water management to combat the region’s challenges.

The party also wants to boost Isaan’s tourism industry by enhancing attractions like Khao Yai and developing new infrastructure such as a cable car to Phu Kradueng.

"Isaan has many tourist attractions. We want a cable car to Phu Kradueng, do not we? If we add this, I believe Isaan will have the most complete tourist destinations. People will come to Isaan in droves. If our party gets the chance, we will take the best care of this," he said.

Pheu Thai: Debt relief, agricultural insurance, and special economic zones

Sutin Klungsang of Pheu Thai compared the Thai economy to a car with four wheels: the North, Central, and South regions are strong, but Isaan, the "weak wheel," has been neglected for too long.

His plan for Isaan includes debt relief for farmers, agricultural income insurance, and the development of special economic zones to create 500,000 new jobs and boost the economy by 3%.

The party also proposes enhancing cross-border economic corridors with neighbouring countries.

Thai Rumphalang: Collaborative politics for a prosperous future

Wasawat Poungponsri from Thai Rumphalang called for cooperation among all political parties to push forward good policies.

He also voiced concerns about the challenges faced by those living near borders, including the insufficient support for soldiers, and emphasized the need for a new approach to politics—one that focuses on constructive cooperation, rather than negative tactics.

His party advocates for inclusive policies to boost the economy, improve quality of life, and create opportunities for all in Isaan.