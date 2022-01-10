Two infected by COVID-19 Omicron variant in central Chinas Henan

The two patients are believed to be linked to the same transmission chain as the existing local cases in Jinnan District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, according to the city's publicity department.
Previously, Tianjin detected its first two locally transmitted confirmed cases attributable to the VOC/Omicron variant in the fresh resurgence, all registered in the city's Jinnan District.
Based on the epidemiological investigation and gene sequencing results, the source of the COVID-19 infections in Anyang has been identified as a college student who returned to Tangyin County of Anyang from Tianjin's Jinnan District on Dec. 28, 2021.
Published : January 10, 2022
By : Xinhua
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 20, 2022