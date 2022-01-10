Two infected by COVID-19 Omicron variant in central Chinas Henan

Previously, Tianjin detected its first two locally transmitted confirmed cases attributable to the VOC/Omicron variant in the fresh resurgence, all registered in the city's Jinnan District.

Based on the epidemiological investigation and gene sequencing results, the source of the COVID-19 infections in Anyang has been identified as a college student who returned to Tangyin County of Anyang from Tianjin's Jinnan District on Dec. 28, 2021.