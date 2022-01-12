Vaccination a necessary measure to deal with Omicron: expert

The source of the spread of Omicron in Tianjin -- whether it be people or objects -- is still under investigation, said Zhang, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering and recipient of the national honorary title "the People's Hero" for his outstanding anti-epidemic efforts.

Zhang noted that, as a variant strain of COVID-19 virus, Omicron is characterized by its rapid spread and strong concealment.

"Many patients have no symptoms, so they don't seek medical treatment immediately, resulting in hidden transmission," he said.

"It is inappropriate to regard Omicron as 'flu with a larger size'," said Zhang. Although the symptoms caused by Omicron are mild, it can still cause serious harm to middle-aged and elderly people.

