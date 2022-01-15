Vietnam, China discuss ties, border gate congestion

The talk was held for the 72th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and China (January 18).

The two sides reviewed achievements of Việt Nam-China relations over the past year and discussed measures to strengthen friendship and enhance political trust as well as expand cooperation between the two countries.

PM Chính congratulated the Party, State and people of China for its achievements in pandemic prevention and control and socio-economic development.

He stressed that the development of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership was always the top priority in the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of Việt Nam; and the effective and sound development of bilateral relations had an important meaning in the stability and development of each country.