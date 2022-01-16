PM Lee urges Cambodia as Asean chair to engage with all parties on Myanmar

Asean’s roadmap for Myanmar known as the “Five-Point Consensus” calls for an immediate cessation of violence, the provision of humanitarian aid, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned which an Asean special envoy would help facilitate.

But the junta has dragged its feet on key points of the road map. It has promised to hold fresh elections by August next year but has jailed thousands of its critics and political opponents, including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi whose National League for Democracy party won the last election by a landslide in 2020, less than three months before the coup.

Mr Hun Sen spoke to Indonesian President Joko Widodo prior to his visit last week to Myanmar but it is not clear to what extent he consulted with other Asean leaders about the trip.

The Cambodian premier did not ask to see Ms Suu Kyi during his visit. After his meeting with Gen Min Aung Hlaing, Cambodia’s foreign ministry issued a joint press release stating that the junta would extend the expiry date of its earlier declared ceasefire with ethnic armed organisations from next month to the end of this year. The statement made no mention of the numerous “people’s defence forces” waging an insurgency against the Tatmadaw.

Tan Hui Yee

The Straits Times