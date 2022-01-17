PH Navy acquires cruise missiles from India for $374M

In a Facebook post on Friday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he signed on Dec. 31 the notice of award to BrahMos Aerospace Private Ltd., an Indian-Russian aerospace and defense joint venture.

The company’s name BrahMos is a portmanteau formed from the names of two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia.

The project, which was negotiated with the Indian government, includes the delivery of three batteries of BrahMos missiles, training for operators and maintainers, as well as the necessary integrated logistics support package.

The awarding of the contract came just days after the Department of Budget and Management issued two special allotment release orders amounting to P2.83 billion on Dec. 27, as initial downpayment covering 15 percent of the total contract price.

The Philippine Navy Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile Acquisition Project was part of the second horizon (2018 to 2022) of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.