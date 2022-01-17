N.Korea test-fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS

Japan‘s coast guard said Pyongyang fired what could be a ballistic missile.



Monday’s launch came three days after North Korea on Friday afternoon fired a pair of KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles from a rail-mobile launcher.



This marks Pyongyang’s fourth weapons test this year.



Pyongyang test-fired four ballistic missiles in three discrete launches, which were conducted between Jan.5 to Jan. 14 in short intervals.



The consecutive show of force is noteworthy, given that North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday swiftly repudiated Washington’s sanctions designations and warned that the country would be “compelled to take a stronger and clear reaction if the US adopts such a confrontational stance at all costs” in a press statement.