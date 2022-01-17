‘Peanut butter-jelly’ tech lets EVs charge in 20 minutes

SEOUL – Porsche Taycan 2019 models surprised the world when they were first released by supporting rapid charging from 0 to 100 percent in 20-30 minutes, which was almost twice as fast as other electric vehicles at the time.

Behind this jaw-dropping performance stood LG Energy Solution’s two breakthrough EV battery manufacturing technologies, which are similar to making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Now the South Korean battery giant aims to apply the two technologies not only to premium models but also to low-and-mid-range ones in order to address the insufficient charging infrastructure, one of the main obstacles blocking drivers from switching to EVs.

The first technology is called double layer coating. Inside EV batteries, plus and minus sides are stacked in layers, just like slices of bread are stacked to make PB&J sandwiches.

A slurry of graphite and silicon is spread and coated on the minus side, just like a mixture of peanut butter and jelly is spread on a slice of bread.

Instead, LG Energy Solution pastes two types of slurries separately, just like pasting peanut butter on the bottom slice of bread and jelly on the top slice of bread.